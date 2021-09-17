Stanley David Pierce, 62, of Lynchburg went home to be with our Lord and Savior on September 15, 2021. He was the most loving and dedicated husband, daddy, papa, son, brother, uncle, and friend. The void he leaves behind is one that will never be filled.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pam Pierce; his daughter, Erin Pierce Hill (Jonny Hill); his two grandchildren, Emmeree and Beckham Greenway; and his sister, Pam Noles (Bill Noles). He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Glen and Ann Pierce; his brothers, Randy and Richie Pierce; and his granddaughter Lois Blake Hill.
Stanley was born on February 7, 1959 to Glen and Ann Pierce. He graduated from Moore County High School with the class of 1977. He went to work for Lynchburg Stone for years, and then on to Rogers Group. He recently retired from Rogers Group on July 2, 2021. On June 30, 1983 he married the love of his life and together they had their one and only, his little “Peewee”.
Stanley loved his wife, and loved nothing more than to pick and aggravate her. He knew and appreciated her devotion to him every single day. He nicknamed his daughter, Erin, “Peewee” and they were quickly a duo you would rarely see separated. He has two grandchildren that he was just crazy over. Nothing brought him more joy than being a Daddy and Papa. It was not a job he took lightly. He reprimanded when it was necessary, but his love for them was so evident in the way they hung on his every word. He could not talk about any of them without the biggest smile on his face. He was so, so proud. Stanley was the life of the party. There was not ever a room he walked in that didn’t light up. He loved to tell jokes, and was well known for making light of any situation. He never met a stranger, and if he did, he learned them very quickly. He loved to sit and listen to it rain. He loved tending to his cows, and outside of being at home with his family, the hayfield was his favorite place to be. He has spent countless days and years making rows in a hayfield. He knew the value of a dollar, and worked hard for everything he had. He made sure his family never wanted for anything. He would have given anyone the shirt off of his back. He loved Jesus. He was strong. He was honest. He was loving. He was a giver. He was devoted. He was always early. He was the kind they just don’t make anymore, and above all, he was a man’s man. He touched so many people, who will never forget him. His legacy is one that will live on until the last day.
A visitation service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 9am-12pm with a funeral service immediately following at 12pm. Brother Mike Awalt will officiate. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at Lynchburg Funeral Home.
