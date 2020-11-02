Spencer A Baucom Sr. of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, October 30,
2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 78. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 AM with burial to follow at
Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna. The family will receive friends from 9 AM –
11 AM.
A native of Tracy, City, TN, he was the son of the late Virgil Preston and
Daisy Irene Lane Baucom. He was a truck driver. In addition to his
parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Baucom.
He is survived by sons, Spencer Baucom Jr of Tullahoma, Timothy D Baucom of
Tullahoma, Terry L. Baucom of Manchester and Darrell J Baucom (Michelle) of
Estill Springs; daughter, Cindy Hughes of Antioch; brother, Chris Baucom
(Barbara) of Smyrna; sisters, Teresa Follis (Randy) of Murfreesboro,
Belinda Oliphant (Mark) of Dixon and Fredia Nelson of Monteagle; eleven
grandchildren and eight great grandchildren..
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.