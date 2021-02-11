Shirley Payne Frazier, of Fayetteville, passed this life on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the age of 67. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mrs. Frazier was born in Wheeling, Illinois to J.M. Payne and the late Lilly Sue Swinford Payne. She enjoyed being outdoors and cooking, but most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and making her house a home.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Taylor and granddaughter, Starr.
Along with her father, she is survived by son, Joe Dietz of Meridianville; daughters, DeAnna Martin and Hope Jeans of Fayetteville; brothers, Charlie Payne of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Kenneth Ferris Winstt Jr of Fayetteville, Jim Payne of Illinois, Stanly Payne of Fayetteville; sisters, Mona Payne of Fayetteville, Jeannie Gallant of Murfreesboro, Pennie Winstt of Fayetteville, Trina Nelson of Norfolk, VA, Barbara K. Dial of Illinois, Sylvia Alton of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Bradley, Eric, Emily, Cassidy, Scarlett, Austin, Christopher; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Campbell, Malachi, Paxton, Amelia, Graesyn, Everligh, Freya, Dominic, Andre.
Shirley Payne Frazier
