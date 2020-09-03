Shirley Mae (Critchlow) Embry, of Tullahoma, died on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton. Shirley was born on May 13, 1936 in Montgomery, Daviess County, Indiana to Eamer Odessa Critchlow and Edith Mildred Lewis Critchlow. During World War II, the family moved to Indianapolis, Indiana. Shirley married Donald Earl Embry on June 29th, 1956 in Indianapolis. She worked as the office manager of the Graduate School at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Following their move to Tullahoma, she was a legal secretary for the law firm of Forrester and Richardson, and later, Haynes, Hull and Reider. She and her husband Don became the owners of Baskin Robbins Ice Cream store in Tullahoma, which they owned for 11 years. Shirley was also a long-time member of Cedar Lane Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Eugene Carrol Critchlow; and grandson, Gregory Andrew Embry. Shirley is survived by her husband, Donald Earl Embry, Sr.; children, Susan Leslie Ingels and her husband Brian, Donald Earl Embry, Jr. and his wife Jeannie Colleen McGee Embry, and Dave Robert Embry and his wife Tracey Louise Sevener Embry; grandchildren, Donald Kirk Embry, Kelly Caye Ingels, Christopher Matthew Ingels, William Robert Embry, and John Bruce Embry; and great-grandchildren, Emma Claire Embry, Scarlett Emerson Embry, Donald Luke Embry, and Emery Caye Kemp. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm with Bro. Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tullahoma Educational Foundation for Excellence, P.O. Box 538, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Mae Embry
