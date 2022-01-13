Shirley Carolyn Vaughn, age 79, of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her loved ones, on Monday, January 10, 2022.
Born in the Gnat Hill Community of Beechgrove, Tennessee, on December 21, 1942, to the late “Lacy” and Earline Ferrell, Shirley devoted her life to being a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a homemaker and lifetime member of Unity Church of Christ in Manchester, Tennessee. Shirley loved spending time with her family, cooking, canning and quilting. In her spare time, she enjoyed working puzzles or gardening. She will be missed dearly.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of thirty-six years, Raymond “Curtis” Vaughn; one brother, Thomas Ferrell; two sisters, Nellie Duke and Bertha Mae Ferrell; and her father-in-law and mother- in- law, Theodore and Cleo Vaughn.
Survivors include three sons, Raymond Vaughn, Roger (Sandy) Vaughn and Ronald (Angela) Vaughn; one brother, Tony (Linda) Ferrell; two sisters, Mildred Davenport Campbell and Mizelle (Jim) McClure; seven grandchildren, Raymond “Zach” Vaughn, Emily Vaughn, Mandy (Lance) Campbell, Ryan (Caitlin) Vaughn, Christopher (Jayme) Vaughn, Cursten Vaughn and Cyler “Doodle” Vaughn; five great grandchildren, Kyuss Crabtree, Kennedy Crabtree, Ronin Vaughn, Bradley Campbell and Porter Vaughn.
Visitation will be held at Manchester Funeral Home on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 4-8PM.
Funeral Services will be held, at the funeral home, on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 12PM with Bro. Eddie Duke officiating.
Interment to immediately follow at Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vaughn family.