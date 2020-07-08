Shirley Ann Janes, 75, of Crestwood, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, July
7, 2020.
She was born on August 9, 1944 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Ruben
and Annie(Brinley) Hatfield. She is also preceded in death by her husband,
Alsbie Montomery Janes, siblings; L.C. Hatfield, Wesley Hatfield, Roy
Hatfield, Bonnie Hatfield, Dorothy Hatfield, Sally Owens and Clara Smart.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Stephen Dimitri (Melissa), Christopher
Dimitri (Joy), daughter, Candice Gowers (John), grandchildren; Brent
Dimitri (Melisa), Derek Dimitri, Brittany Dimitri (Jay Doolin), Cayla
Wilburn (Casey), Matthew Smith, Corbin Crosby, great-grandchildren and
brother, Willie Hatfield (Alice).
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00 am (CST) until the
time of the funeral service at 1:00 pm (CST) at Central Funeral Home (2812
Hillsboro Highway Manchester, TN 37355) with burial to follow at Forest
Mill Cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Shirley’s memory be made to The
American Cancer Society.