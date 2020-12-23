Harrelson, Shirley Ann, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, December 20th, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare Harton at the age of 80. Ann was born on December 29th, 1939 in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Clifton and Maude Martin Sweet. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, James Harrelson; her daughters, Direnda Jarrell (Gary) and Denise Pegram (Alan) all of Tullahoma; five grandchildren, Clay Jarrell (Rebecca), Adam Jarrell (Baylee), Lauren Sulfridge (Justin), Quenton Kirby (Julie), and Garrett Pegram; three great-grandchildren, Parker Sulfridge, Madeline Jarrell and Austin Jarrell, as well as two more-great grandchildren that will be born within the next few months; one brother, Charles Sweet (Virginia) of Clinton, TN; and three sisters, Carolyn Page (Steve) of Clinton, Merelyn Young (Jim) of Claxton, TN, and Glenda Smith of Knoxville. Ann will forever be remembered for how deeply she loved and selflessly she cared for her family. “She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her.” Proverbs 3:15. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 27th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Dr. J. Herbert Hester officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Wardrobe Readiness, 105 Quail Hollow Court, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Ann Harrelson
Harrelson, Shirley Ann, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, December 20th, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare Harton at the age of 80. Ann was born on December 29th, 1939 in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Clifton and Maude Martin Sweet. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, James Harrelson; her daughters, Direnda Jarrell (Gary) and Denise Pegram (Alan) all of Tullahoma; five grandchildren, Clay Jarrell (Rebecca), Adam Jarrell (Baylee), Lauren Sulfridge (Justin), Quenton Kirby (Julie), and Garrett Pegram; three great-grandchildren, Parker Sulfridge, Madeline Jarrell and Austin Jarrell, as well as two more-great grandchildren that will be born within the next few months; one brother, Charles Sweet (Virginia) of Clinton, TN; and three sisters, Carolyn Page (Steve) of Clinton, Merelyn Young (Jim) of Claxton, TN, and Glenda Smith of Knoxville. Ann will forever be remembered for how deeply she loved and selflessly she cared for her family. “She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her.” Proverbs 3:15. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 27th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Dr. J. Herbert Hester officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Wardrobe Readiness, 105 Quail Hollow Court, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.