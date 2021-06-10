Shilo Elexus Cyree, age 28, of Tullahoma passed away suddenly Tuesday, June
8, 2021. She was born October 22, 1992 in Tullahoma to the late Jamie
Cyree and DeVonda Nunley who survives her. Besides her father, she is also
preceded in death by her sister, Shelby Cyree. Shilo was a people person
who enjoyed life by spending time with family and friends. She also
enjoyed taking pictures and listening to music.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 12th from 5-7 p.m. at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 13th at Daves Culbertson Funeral Home with Brother Jimmy
Kesey officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Shilo is survived by her daughter, Kayzie Cyree; mother, DeVonda Nunley
(Bill Moon); sister, Chelsea Nunley (Dustin Alford); brothers, James Cyree,
Caden Russell, Brent Moon, and Bo Nunley; grandmothers, Beverly Cyree and
Rosie Nunley; ex-husband, Jerod Thompson; and a host of aunts, uncles,
cousins and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.