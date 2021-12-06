Graveside services for Mrs. Sheryl Colleen Roadinger, age 69 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2:15PM at Forest Mill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until 2:00PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Roadinger passed from this life on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital in Tullahoma, TN.
Sheryl was born in St. Louis, MO on December 29, 1951, the daughter of the late Gerald and Eleanor Hawkins. She was an artist and loved any type of craft. Sheryl was a loving person who never met a stranger. She would help anyone in need, and always had a positive outlook on life. Sheryl would volunteer at any function possible from theater to scouts that her children were involved in. She devoted her entire life to her family and their happiness. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Sheryl is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 32 years, Thomas Roadinger; brother, Gerald Hawkins, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Roadinger (Robin), Robert Roadinger (Mary), and James Roadinger (Tina); daughters, Julia Gibbs (Matt), Rebecca Roadinger-Chesney (Ada), Elizabeth Roadinger (Lawrence Brown), and Ashleigh Sain; brother, Conrad Hawkins; grandchildren, Rory Gibbs, Ronin Gibbs, Zoe Roadinger, and Ashton Clark.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Roadinger family.