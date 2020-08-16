Mrs. Shelby Imogene Miller, 77, passed away
Saturday August 15, 2020 at the Specialty Select Hospital in Nashville,
Tennessee. She was born in Metcalfe County, Kentucky on September 19, 1942
to Rollin and Florence England who preceded her in death along with her
sons, Jeffery and Charles Stanley; brother, Don England.
She is survived by her daughters, Crystal Kuohn and Debbie Mathis; brother,
Otis England; sisters, Helen Stafford and Judy Damron; 12 grandchildren;
24, great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with burial to follow in the Forest Mill Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM –
8:00 PM Monday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
