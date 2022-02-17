Sharon Leigh Kjosa of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, February 15,
2022 at her residence at the age of 64. No services are scheduled.
A native of Doylestown, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Leroy and
Louise Emeline Herwig Finney. She was a U S Air Force veteran and enjoyed
listening to music and going on shopping trips with her friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Leroy
Finney.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Walter Kjosa; sons, Shawn and Timothy
Stappen and Shawn Kjosa (Carly); daughter, Renee; brother, Johnny Finney;
sisters, Cindy and Karen Finney and six grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.