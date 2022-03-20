Sharon June Myers Brown passed from this earth on March 17, 2022, at the age of 81, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved Saint, L.E. Brown Jr., to whom she was married for 52 years, until his passing in 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Verne and Elsa Myers, and her grandson, Aidan Brown.
She is survived by her children, Suzanne (Lindsey) Garner, Greenbrier, TN, Tina (Wayne) Stephens, Manchester, TN, and Daniel Brown of Manchester. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caroline, Riley, Jimmy and Liam, her sister, Lea Williams, niece, Nikki Edgerton and many other nieces and nephews.
She was born in Seattle Washington on December 27, 1940. She met her future husband at a Buck Owens concert in Spanaway Park in Washington State and married the young Air Force MP in June of 1960. She moved to Tennessee with her new husband and a five-month-old daughter in 1961 and lived in Coffee County the rest of her life. She worked for 15 years at the First Methodist Preschool Program in Manchester, TN as the Director and Lead Teacher. For another 15 years, she owned and operated a pre-school, Mz. Sharon’s House, along with the help of L.E. and Daniel. Mz. Sharon loved her children so much and hoped they all had good memories.
An accomplished photographer and genealogist, she was an expert bird watcher, participating in many ornithological societies. She enjoyed travelling and was most proud of completing all 50 states in 2018. A proud liberal, she was very proud of her Democratic party membership.
She was a member of the FUMC in Manchester for more than 60 years and served her Lord and Savior in acts, rather than words.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in memory of Sharon be made to the First United Methodist Church Preschool Program in Manchester, TN.