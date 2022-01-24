Shannon D White of Manchester passed this life on Saturday, January 22,
2022 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 53. Memorial Services will be
scheduled at a later time.
A native of Tullahoma, Shannon was the daughter of Jimmy White and Kathy
White, both of Manchester. She was an avid reader, loved listening to music
and playing with her grandson, Slayde and grand dog, Charlie. In addition,
she was an avid AL football fan.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by daughter, Taylor Anderson of
Manchester; sister, Kim Sullivan (Paul) of Manchester and grandson, Slayde
Watts. She also has another grandson, River Nester who is expected in the
next week.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.