Mrs. Shalonda Gallagher Meeks, 46, passed away unexpectedly Saturday February 13, 2021 at the Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was born in Fort Oglethorphe, Georgia on October 7, 1974.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Dale Gallagher;
father-in-law, Norman Jr. “June Bug” Meeks; aunt, Tressie Jo Gallagher
Kennedy; cousin, Shannon Magourik; grandparents, Benton Clay and Cleora
Wilson Gallagher.
She was a Testing Coordinator for Grundy County Schools and had worked in
education for the past 18 years touching many lives.
She is survived by her husband, Monte Meeks; son, Bryson Braden; daughters,
Karastin and Kyla Braden; step-son, Creed Meeks; step-daughter, Emilee
Meeks; mother, Karen Barnes Gallagher; brother, Dustin (Tava) Gallagher;
sister, Amanda (Jamie) Ruehling; grandchildren, Tristin, Lindley and Shayde
Nunley; nephews, Jaden and Jeter Ruehling; niece, Jalie Ruehing; nephew,
Devan (Akia) and Greyson Meeks, niece, Felicia (Blake) Rich; mother-in-law,
Carolyn Meeks; brothers-in-law, Michael (Jackie), Craig (Jennifer) and Cory
Meeks; uncles, Bobby (Shelia) and Kenny (Tammy) Gallagher and family;
cousins, Shelly (Craig) Landis and family; Scotty Magouirk and Benji
Gallagher.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday in the funeral home chapel with
Ministers Jason Rymer and John Ross Jones officiating with burial to follow
in the Coalmont Cemetery. Visitation 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM Friday at Layne
Funeral Home, Palmer, Tennessee. www.laynefuneralhome.com