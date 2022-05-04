Beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, Searcy Dianne King, passed
away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on April 29, 2022,
at the age of 75.
Searcy Dianne King was born at the King Hotel in Tullahoma, Tennessee on
November 3, 1946, to Grover Cleveland “G.C.” and Mary Searcy (Couch) King,
Jr. She also lived in TX, FL, GA, Spain, CA, and back to TN before
returning to Tullahoma in 2006.
During her early years she was in the band (flute), chorus, 4-H, Science
Club, Tri-Hi-Y, Rainbow Girls, FFA Sweetheart, Girl Scouts, and was a
dancer, cheerleader, and a majorette. She graduated from San Jose State
University with a dual degree in Technical Illustration and Fine Arts. Her
artwork included pottery, oils, watercolors, silk screen, charcoals, and
ink. In addition to her efforts as a Forms Designer, she had personal
interests that ran the creative gamut. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a Boy
Scout Den Mother, made beautiful flower arrangements, made costumes, taught
graphic design and watercolor classes. She volunteered for many
organizations and touched the lives of many people with her giving spirit.
Searcy Dianne was a passionate woman – holding fast to her beliefs,
defending those she loved, and always seeking to better herself. She loved
her family (especially her grandchildren), The Beatles, rare steak, her
Ya-Ya’s, a good breakfast, the color red, dark chocolate, solitaire,
personal accountability, coffee, laughter, the architecture of Frank Lloyd
Wright, reading, lively conversations on any topic, decorating on a dime,
traveling, cool weather, the music of Andrea Bocelli and Josh Groban, her
pets, growing plants and flowers, and attending live theater. She enjoyed
cooking and baking for others, giving of herself and helping wherever she
went.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary
King; stepfather, Thomas A. A. Hopkins; aunts and uncles, Dot (King) and
“Doc” Bragg, Marjorie (King) and Dick Poitevin, Mary Ann (King) McCord,
Robert L. Couch, Jr., and first cousins, Edward A. McDowell, IV and Thomas
M. McCord.
She leaves to cherish her memory son, Walter Scott and Ruth (Hines)
Speelman and grandchildren, Anna and Zachary Speelman, all of Clermont,
Florida.
Sisters, Nancy (King) and Kenny Phillips, Bell Buckle, Marilyn (Hopkins)
and Bill Phillips, Wartrace and Kathryn Hopkins, Tullahoma.
Aunts and uncle, Dot (Couch) and Tom Watson, and Dot (Morton) Couch, all of
Tullahoma.
Nieces and nephews, Mandy (Phillips) and Haven Shaw, Jennifer (Phillips)
McGee, and Winn and Gemma (Vines) Phillips. Great nieces and nephews, Walt,
Boone, and Will Shaw, Tucker and Tipton McGee, and Kennie Reese Phillips.
First cousins, Fran (Couch) and Jon Gray, Candy Couch, Mary Beth (Watson)
and Dave Gass, Anabel (Watson) Hobbs, Tommy and Janice Bragg, Stephen and
Beth McDowell, Elizabeth (McDowell) and Ed Dement, John and Michelle
McCord, James and Kristian McCord, Bill McCord, Bruce and Rosalyn Poitevin,
Bill Poitevin, and Richard Poitevin.
Her family and friends will miss her generosity, sassy wit, bright smile,
and deviled eggs.
We are so grateful for the time, laughter, and love we’ve shared with
Searcy Dianne. At her request, we invite her family and friends to
celebrate her life on Sunday, May 22 from 3-5pm at the South Jackson Civic
Center, 404 S. Jackson Street, Tullahoma. Bring a smile and a story. All
are welcome.
Contributions in memory of Searcy Dianne King can be made to Compassus
Hospice, 1805 N Jackson St, Suite 11, Tullahoma, TN, or South Jackson Civic
Center, PO Box 326, Tullahoma, TN (online: southjackson.org), or to a
charity of your choice.