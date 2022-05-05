Mrs. Sarah Virginia Walker Bridges, age 94, of
Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in
Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Bridges was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents John
Greenville Rogalle and Mary Rilda Rogalle. She was a caregiver for some of
her life and was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ. She very much
enjoyed her church and adored living in and seeing Tennessee. Mrs. Bridges
was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and was also an
advent gardener. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by
husband, Milton D. Walker; sons, Milton E. Walker and Michael Walker;
granddaughter, Heather Walker; sisters, Alta West Taylor and Josie Crawley;
great granddaughter, Julie Byrd; brothers, John Rogalle and King Rogalle.
Mrs. Bridges is survived by grandchildren, Jaime (Jody) King, Jennifer
Rasha, and Melissa Rogers; several great grandchildren; niece, Gayle Arnold.
A private burial will be held for Mrs. Bridges.
