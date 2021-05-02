Funeral services for Mrs. Sarah Miller, age 91, of Morrison will be conducted at 1:00PM on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Fountain Grove Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Miller passed from this life on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her residence in Morrison, TN.
Sarah was the most loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She never met a stranger and could talk for hours and tell stories. Sarah enjoyed fishing, ceramics, going to the Flea Market, yard sales, and talking on the phone. She was loved by so many. You never left her house hungry or sad, and her smile and laughter was contagious.
Sarah is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Miller. She is survived by 4 siblings, Louis Johnson, Ellen Keith, Levon Johnson, and Jerry Johnson; her daughter, Judy Eastman and husband Chuck; her son, Jimmy Miller and wife Anita; 5 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.