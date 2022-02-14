Sarah Jean Knoer, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, February 11 th , 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 64. Ms. Knoer was born in Tullahoma to the late Elwood Rollins and Nina Jean Baker Riddle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Anna Marie Small. Ms. Knoer is survived by two daughters, Crystal Riddle (Johnny Dickerson) and Vanessa (Eddie) Gurien; five grandchildren, Stacey Small, Tracey (Preston) Ansley, Kimberly Humphries, Robert Dickerson and Tristin Gurien; five great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Colton, Kayden, Layton and Waylon; two brothers, Lacy Rollins and James “Pete” Riddle; two sisters, Darlene Arnold and Betty Carol Burgess; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 16 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Vernon Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Lacy Rollins, Paul Rollins, Preston Ansley, Dustin McCool, William Arnold and Pete Riddle serving as pallbearers.
