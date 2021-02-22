Sarah Hilda Eslick
Born February 6, 1929
A native of Moore County, daughter of the late Horace and Lavonia Sullenger Eslick. She was a member of County Line Church of Christ for eighty-one years.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Sanders, Sue Bain, Ann Pierce; Freda Dye; brothers, Jack Eslick, Milton Eslick.
She is survived by sisters Hazel Brazzell of Proctorville Ohio; brother, Harlan Eslick of Lynchburg; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held at Lois Cemetery on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 2 PM. The family will welcome friends for a visitation at Lynchburg Funeral Home from 12:30 PM until the time of service.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
