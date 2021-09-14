Sarah Ann White, age 75 of Hillsboro, TN, died at her home on Sunday
morning, September 12, 2021, surrounded by her immediate family. She was
born Sarah Ann Woods on March 5, 1946, in Trion, GA, daughter of the late
Annie Jo Wood and the late William George Woods. She was preceded in death
by her mother and father-in-law, Willie Jean Creek (Bill White) and Raymond
I. White, of Hillsboro, TN. Ann graduated from Chattooga Central High
School, Summerville, GA, in 1964, then attended Shorter College, where she
obtained a bachelor of science degree in medical laboratory technology in
1968. She worked as a laboratory technologist at Floyd Hospital, Redmond
Park Hospital, and before retirement, Southeastern Pathology. She served
the medical community for more than 30 years in Floyd County, GA. Ann had a
passion and love for crafting and giving. Despite suffering from the
debilitating effects of Multiple Sclerosis, she continued to crochet for
the decades since her initial diagnosis, using the craft as a therapy for
her mind, hands, and a way of giving to others. She made countless afghans
she has left to her daughter, grandchildren, and friends as baby blankets
(and puppy blankets) throughout the years. Ann was an accomplished musician
whose music brought comfort to others as she played hymns and gospel music
on piano and organ for funerals as a young woman in Summerville, GA. She
loved to bake cookies for her grandsons and, until she was no longer able,
cook large meals for family gatherings. Ann is survived by her husband,
Billy White, of Hillsboro, a daughter and son-in-law, Dana White (Lance),
of Hillsboro; two grandsons, Will Davis, in Winchester; Ben Davis, of
Tuscaloosa, AL; a sister, Brenda Hayes, of Manchester; two nieces, and a
host of friends and relatives.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the Manchester Funeral Home
from 11 AM until 1 PM with services to immediately in the funeral home
chapel. Interment will follow in the Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery,
Hillsboro, TN.
