Funeral services for Mrs. Sara B. Wells, age 98 years, 8 months, and 17
days, of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 2 PM
in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Blanton’s
Chapel cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday,
January 21, from 6 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Wells passed away on
Tuesday, January 19, at Autumn Oaks Assisted Living in Manchester.
Mrs. Wells was born on May 2, 1922, to the late Eugene C. and Minnie E.
Buckley Keeling. She was a member of the Blanton’s Chapel Methodist Church.
Mrs. Wells enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, especially bread from an old
German family recipe, and playing bingo with friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wells is preceded in death by her husband,
Reuben H. Wells; grandsons, Jeremy, Scott, and Chad Wells; granddaughter,
Sara Ann Wells; brothers, Lloyd and Wayne Keeling; sister, Evelyn Koch. She
is survived by her children, Gary E. Wells and his wife, Carol, and Gail K.
Duncan; grandchildren, Leslee Stewart and her husband, Justin, Abby
Hartranft and her husband, David, Jason Duncan and his fiancé, Tara; great
grandchildren, Gwendolyn J. Stewart, Carter D and Conner P. Hartranft;
sister, Zalah Anderson; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Mrs.
Wells to:
St. Judes Children’s Hospital
Or
Avalon Hospice
305 S. Jackson St. Ste. B
Tullahoma, TN 37388
or a charity of your choice
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wells family.