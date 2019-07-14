Sandy K Underwood of Estill Springs, passed this life on Friday, July 12,
2019 at Tennova Harton Hospital at the age of 52 years. Private memorial
services will be held at a later date.
Sandy, a native of Winchester, was the daughter of the late Frank Reid and
Joyce Williams Reid of Winchester. She loved the ocean and going to the
beach. She also enjoyed rock music and going to concerts.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by sister, Kathy
Brewer. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Williams Reid of Winchester;
husband, Danny Underwood of Estill Springs; daughter, Stevie Underwood of
Shelbyville; brother, Eddie Reid and his wife, Debbie of Winchester and
grandchild, Alejandra Martinez.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS