Sandra “Sandy” Joyce Hamlet, 67 of Manchester, Tennessee passed from this life on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Stones River Manor Advanced Care in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Sandy was born Sunday, December 12, 1954, in Memphis, Tennessee, and she was the daughter of the late James Wesley Parnell and the late Florence Alice (Glenn) Parnell.
Sandy was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and friend. She attended Freed Hardeman University where she received her Bachelors’s and Masters’s degrees. She was in A Capella Singers at FHU. She was an educator for 30-plus years. She loved children, whether it be teaching or mentoring. She loved gardening, yard work, and was usually the first to reach out to anyone in need. She enjoyed the Area-Wide Friday Night Singings. Sandy was loved by all that knew her and she will be greatly missed.
Sandy is survived by, Husband of 47 Years, Roger Hamlet; 2 Sons, Jim Hamlet, and Thomas Hamlet; 3 Siblings, Carolyn and Dwight Sturm, Jim and Judy Parnell, and Ron and Virginia Parnell; A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and special friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside Service for Sandra “Sandy” Joyce Hamlet will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 am at Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Clarence Deloach officiating. Interment will follow the service.
Celebration of Life for Sandy Hamlet will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 4:00 pm from the Red Hill Church of Christ in Manchester, Tennessee with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating.
Special Thanks to the Tennessee Oncology Staff of Tullahoma, Stones River Manor Advanced Care Team, The Unity Medical Center, and friends and family for their care of Sandy.
Arrangements entrusted to Crest Lawn Funeral Home.