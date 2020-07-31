Graveside services for Ms. Sandra P. Vaughan Pinegar, age 76 years, 2
months, and 11 days, will be conducted at 10 AM on Saturday, August 1,
2020, at the Wesley Chapel cemetery with Kevin York officiating. Ms.
Pinegar passed away on Thursday, July 30th, after an extended illness.
Sandra was born on May 19, 1944, to the late Oley Odell and Evelyn Lorene
Frazier Vaughan in Manchester, TN. She was a homemaker and a member of the
Pocahontas Church of Christ. She was a hard worker who loved gardening. Of
those vegetables that she didn’t can or freeze, she took to the fruit
market in Manchester and surrounding counties. Sandra loved her
grandchildren and great grandchildren and all the family’s pets.
In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her husband,
Matt Lee Pinegar; two sons, Jason Merle and Jimmy Matthew, and one sister,
Dorothy Wilson. She survived by her children, Jerry Pinegar and his wife,
Cyndi, Jeff Pinegar and his wife, Emily, Janice Vanzant and her husband,
Ike; four grandchildren, Alycia Spence, Casey Pinegar, Markus Pinegar, and
Britney Pinegar; numerous great grandchildren; two brothers, James Vaughan
and his wife, Becky, and Thomas Vaughan and his wife, Wanda,
daughter-in-law, Goldina Pinegar; several nieces, nephews and a host of
friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pinegar family.