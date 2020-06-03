Sandra Gail Murphy 6/5/20

Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Gail Murphy, age 71, of Manchester will be conducted at 1:00PM on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Jernigan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mrs. Murphy passed from this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Sandra was born on May 25, 1949, in Beechgrove, TN, the daughter of the late Will and Lillian Robinson. She was a technician for General Electric for many years. Sandra loved being outside and traveling to the beach. She was always spending time in her garden, baking, rocking in her rocking chair, or enjoying time with her loving family. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Sandra is also preceded in death by one son, Jeff Murphy; one brother, Roger Robinson; one sister, Ruby Riggan. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert “Bobby” Murphy; two daughters, Michelle Murphy (Christie Beaty) and Lisa Marcrom (Chris); one daughter-in-law, Stacy Murphy; one brother, Wayne Robinson; one sister, Dorothy Stacey; six grandchildren, Dillon Murphy, Leslie Losey, Chelsea Marcrom, Lance Marcrom, Megan Reilly, and Kayla Marcrom; one great-grandchild, Rylan Anderson.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Murphy family.
