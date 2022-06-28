Sandra Darlene Winton of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, June 27, 2022, at her residence at the age of 80. Funeral services are scheduled at 11 AM on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM until service time.
Sandra was the daughter of the late, Burton Lawson and Bessie Montgomery Lawson.
In addition to parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mack Winton.
She is survived by her children, Karen Kennedy (James Randy), Brian Winton and Syrena Dilley; grandchildren, Brandy Duke (Kevin), Brooke Loomes, Bradley Kennedy (Kayla), Joshua Winton, Jennifer Prosser (Jared), Kurt Dilley (Jordan) and Sarah Bailey (Andrew); great-grandchildren, Katelyn Winton, Addison Loomes, Shyanne Loomes, Fallon Kennedy, Landen Kennedy, Dawson Dilley, Piper Dilley, Justin Mines Jr., Jayson Mines, Braelyn Bailey, Bentley Bailey, Marleigh Bailey and Mackenzie Duke.
