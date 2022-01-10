Mr. Samuel Keathley Shelton, age 67, of Manchester,
TN, passed from this life on Friday, January 7, 2022, in Manchester, TN.
Mr. Shelton was born in Tullahoma, TN to his late parents Samuel Paul
Shelton and Vennie Lou Tinny Fults. He worked in a meat processing plant
for most of his life. Mr. Shelton had a care-free spirit and enjoyed the
simple pleasures of life. He would give you the shirt off his back and was
loved by everyone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by
sisters, Lillie Ann Shelton and Connie Lee Shelton and a brother, Earl
Shelton.
Mr. Shelton is survived by a daughter, Pepper; brother, James Benny
Shelton; sister, Pearl Dill Shelton; grandson, Jack; nieces, Theresa
Michelle Dill and Patricia Lee Ann Meredith; nephews, Troy Gene Dill, Jr.,
and William Earl Ray Meredith; grand-niece, Hailey Anne (Shawn) Hughes;
several cousins.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 12:00
noon until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in
the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Stevenson
Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.
