Sammie Mae Simpson Hicks Wells, was born in Lincoln County TN, to the late Curtis (Jim) & Annie B Pitts Simpson, on February 14, 1945. She was called home on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The family will welcome friends for visitation on Saturday, April 10 at Lynchburg Funeral Home from 12PM to 2PM. A funeral service will begin directly after, with Pastor William Hurd and Minister Brenda Bass officiating. Burial to follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Lincoln County.
She leaves to cherish her memory, 4 sons, Little Rexie Jr of Petersburg TN, Tracy (Alvina) of Houston TX, Stevie (Betty) of Fayetteville TN, Jeffery of Fayetteville TN; Step Son, Eric (Deardra) Wells of Petersburg TN; a special granddaughter, Stephanie B Hicks of Petersburg TN; 2 Sisters, Beatrice Simpson (James) of Elyria OH & Janice Williams (Carl) of Lorain OH; 3 Brothers, Lewis (Alice) Simpson of Elyria OH, Alvin (Michelle) Simpson of Tullahoma TN, & Anthony Simpson of Huntsville Ala; daughter in law, Tammy March Hicks; sister in law, Gladys Simpson; special friend & bonus daughter, Charlotte May; the father of her 6 children, Rexie Hicks Sr. all of Fayetteville TN; special friend, Betty Moore of Knoxville TN. She leaves 19 grandchildren & 3 step grandchildren, Rexie III, Jamie, Ivory, Rexie, Little Bobby, Michelle, Ivory, Calvin, Kevin, Tracy (Jewelz), DaQuan, Marcus, Stephanie, Little Stevie, Dominique, Aaliyah, Kierrah, Xayvion, Xamarion, Derick, Sheika, & Sheena. She was a blessing to her granddaughter, Stephanie, & devoted her life to raising her as her own. Stephanie was also a blessing to her.
She was a caregiver at The Child Development Center & loved her job. She also loved being a mother & housewife.
She leaves 29 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, & a host of nieces & nephews. She also leaves some devoted friends behind, Dianne Allen & Michelle Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Wells; 2 sons, Timothy Hicks & Bobby Hicks; granddaughter, Shay Hicks; brother TC Simpson.
She was a member of New Haysland Missionary Baptist Church & loved spending quality time with her family, cooking for her family, & tending her flowers. She was definitely loved by all who knew her. She lived in several different places over the years; Knoxville TN, Houston TX, Huntsville, AL, but Fayetteville TN was her home.
