Graveside services for Mr. Sammie Lee Long, age 76, of Beechgrove, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Gnat Hill Cemetery. Mr. Long passed suddenly from this life on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence.
Sammie was born on February 26, 1944, in Sewanee, TN to the late William Felix and Bertha Long. He was a Vietnam Veteran in the United States Army, and he taught Building Trades in Franklin County before going to Rutherford County to continue teaching until his retirement. Sammie enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working, and beekeeping. He was an active member of the Coffee County Fair Board and a member of the Skills USA Committee for over 20 years. Sammie loved his family more than anything, and he was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Sammie is also preceded in death by one brother, William Bertram Long. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn Long; one son, Kevin Long; one daughter, Mitzi Smith; five grandchildren, Chris Kochans, Samantha Long, Sydney Long, Chris Smith, and Reagan Smith.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Long family.
