Mrs. Sadie Jane Burks, age 91, of the Gossburg Community, Beech Grove, TN, passed from this life on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Autumn Oaks Assisted Living Center, Manchester, TN. Mrs. Burks was born in Coffee Co., TN, to her late parents, Lonnie Alton Reed and Dollie Ann Spry Reed. Mrs. Burks started working for PCA in 1951 when she was 21
years old, working there for around 50 years until retirement. She was a member of the Gossburg Community Church. She loved anything to do with flowers and the outdoors. Mrs. Burks also had a green thumb and could grow
just about anything. She also loved doing yard work and also loved to quilt. Mrs. Burks always made sure everything was neat and clean and always had to make sure everything was just right. In addition to her parents, she
was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Burks; siblings, Nellie Reed Ewell, Ethel Reed Stacy, George Reed, JL Reed; nephews, Marlin Reed, Martin Reed, and Morris Ewell. Mrs. Burks is survived by children, Barbara (Rennie) Bell, Lanny Burks, and David Burks; grandchildren, Andrew Burks and Chris Bell; great grandchildren, Logan, Riley, and Landon Burks and Tori and Sydney Bell; nephews, Buford Stacy, Jerry and Larry Reed; niece, Vicky Bush. Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Chip Sekulich officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com
