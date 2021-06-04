Ruth Pardue Craddock

Craddock, Ruth Pardue , of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, June 3 rd , 2021 at her home at the age of 95. Mrs. Craddock was born in Joelton, TN to the late Richard L. Pardue Sr. and Minnie Edmundson Pardue. During her life she worked as a bookkeeper at ERPUD and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church Tullahoma where she was a member of the Kinozelian Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Craddock was preceded in death by her husband of 60, Robert Cordell Craddock, who died in 2002; one brother, R.L. Pardue Jr.; and four sisters, Anna Mary Maddox, Aline Barnes, Virginia Phillips, and Dorothea Anderson. She is survived by two sons, Richard (Janie) Craddock of Summitville, and Andy (Jayne) Craddock of Tullahoma; one brother, Murray (Nancy) Pardue of Orlando; grandchildren, Brian Craddock, Timothy Craddock, Christian Craddock, Bobbi Marshall, Vanessa Craddock, and Andrew Craddock II; and great-grandchildren, Melinda, Emily, Matthew, Christopher, Ephraim, Olivia, Michael, Noah, Lily, Emily Elizabeth, Gabriel, Liam, Brianna, Kelly, Rebecca, Emily Faith, and D.J. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 6 th , 2021 at 2:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to 5 Loaves 4 Kids, P.O. Box 597, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.