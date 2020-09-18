Ruth N. Dale, 88, of Anderson, IN passed away on September 14, 2020 at her
daughter’s residence in Estill Springs, TN. She was born on August 10, 1932
in Livingston, Tennessee and resided most of her life in Anderson.
Ruth worked for Delco Remy Division of General Motors, and was a member of
The Anderson Church of the Brethren.
She enjoyed sewing and gardening, but most of all she loved to spend time
with her family.
Ruth is survived by her loving daughters, Toni (Tim) Bean, Tammy (Brian)
Pruitt-Ellis, Dana (Pat) Dale-Hardy; eight grandchildren; 18
great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and
nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Dale; parents, William
and Iva Nevins; siblings, Ina Jones, Dean Hasting, Archie Nevins, and Bill
Nevins.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, 10:30 am – 11:30 am at
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd Street, Anderson, IN.
Services will be at 11:30 am, Friday, September 18, 2020, at the funeral
home with Rev. Archie Nevins officiating.
Burial will take place in Anderson Memorial Park in Anderson, IN.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements