Ruth Bell of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 92. Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Davis officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 9AM.
Mrs. Bell, a native of Coffee County, was a devoted Christian who had a huge and loving heart. She loved to take long walks and spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Joe Bell; son, Leon Bell; grandchildren, Leon Bell Jr. and Kenneth Wayne Bell Jr.
She is survived by sons, Billy Joe Bell and Kenneth Wayne (Janice) Bell; daughter, JoAnn (Joe) Brown; sister, Villa Bradford; 7 grandkids, 2 step grandkids, and several great grandchildren.
