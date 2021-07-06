Ruth Ann Mallonee of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at
the Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 78. No services are scheduled.
A native of Charleston, WV, was the daughter of the late Ernest Richard
Darby Sr. and the late Ruth Bumgardner Darby. She was a member of the
Daughters of the Confederacy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John
Mallonee and sister, Linda Joan Darby.
Mrs. Mallonee is survived by brother, Ernest R. Darby Jr (Robin) of
Huntington, WV; nephew, Ernest Darby III of Huntington, WV and grandnieces,
Alex and McKenzie.
