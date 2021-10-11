Russell Raymond Jensen, ag 51, of Manchester passed away Monday, October 4,
2021. He was born March 5, 1970 in Harvey, IL to the late Russell Ray
Jensen and Elizabeth Jensen who survives him. Russell is also preceded in
death by his sisters, Elizabeth Sanders and Elaine Jensen.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 12th at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in
the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home Wednesday, October 13th with
Pastor Michael Simon officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens.
Russell was a member of Encounter Life Church and loved to sing gospel
music while playing the guitar. He enjoyed spending time outdoors doing
lawncare and landscaping. Russell was employed at TE Connectivity in
Tullahoma.
Russell is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Jensen; children, Christopher
Jensen, Kassandra Strickland and Tammy Jensen; Fiancé, Samantha Lindsey;
grandchildren, Charlie, Cory and Anabel Jackson, Frankie Lane Lyrik
Prichard, Thomas Apollo Jensen, Isabella Marci-ann Jensen and Jaraez Alvin
Foster; brothers, Robert, Richard, Rodney, Ronald and Roger Jensen; and a
host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
