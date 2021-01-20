Russell E. Ridner of Manchester passed this life on Sunday, January 17,
2021 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 65. Graveside services
are scheduled on Saturday, January 23 at 9 AM at Hurricane Grove Cemetery
in Manchester.
A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late Samuel Russell and
Argie Bush Ridner. He enjoyed watching football and was a Dallas Cowboys
fan. He also enjoyed reading and watching old western TV shows and movies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy
Bradford Ridner.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Starks of Manchester; brothers,
Bobby Ridner (Carolyn) and Steve Ridner, both of Manchester and Danny and
Floyd Jernigan, both of Manchester and grandson, Mason Starks.
