Russell Alan Niles, age 63 years, 3 months, and 16 days, of Manchester,
passed away on Sunday, October
17, 2020, after a year long, hard fought battle with cancer. As per his
request, he will be cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time.
Alan was born on July 1, 1957, to the late Blueford Arthur and Phyllis
Nesta Morris Niles in Tulsa, OK. He was a store manager for Marathon Oil
and attended the First United Methodist Church in Manchester. Alan loved
riding in his Corvette and listening to music.
In addition to his parents, Alan is preceded in death by his brother, Eric
Niles. He is survived by his daughter, Annie Isabelle Niles; sister, Cindy
Niles Belew; niece, Rachel Belew, and nephews, Christopher Belew and Eric
Niles, Jr.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Niles family.
