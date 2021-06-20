Ruby L. Honea, of Tullahoma, passed this life on June 18, 2021 at her residence at the age of 81. The family will welcome friends for Visitation on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 10:00am until 12:00pm. Funeral Services will immediately follow, beginning at 12:00pm and will be officiated by Rev. Brian Ferrell and Bro. James Taylor. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Honea was born in Franklin County to the late Grady Hastings and Vina Sanders Hastings. She was a faithful member of the First Church of Jesus Christ and loved the Lord with all her heart. She enjoyed canning, eating good food such as fried chicken, and traveling the world with her late husband, H.E.. Mrs. Honea was very family oriented and made sure to be at any family get-together that she could; always encouraging her brother to pick up his guitar and play for everyone. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Andy Bradford Jr; sister, Lorene Walls; granddaughter, Alicia Rodriguez.
She is survived by her son, Roy (Sandra) Bradford; brother, Orvel (Sue) Hastings; sister, Frances Ferrell; grandchildren, Jason Bradford, AJ Bradford, Christopher Bradford, Chrystal Escamilla, Grady Bradford; 13 great-grandchildren.