Mrs. Ruby Helen Banks Winton, age 90, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Winton was born in Coffee Co., TN, to her late parents, Buford Dewey
Banks and Keran Izola Wiser Banks. She was a homemaker for most of her life
and was a faithful member of Red Hill Church of Christ. Mrs. Winton loved
gardening and loved her grandkids. She was a very faithful Christian and
was always at church. Her family always came first and she always put other
before herself. Mrs. Winton enjoyed cooking for her family and was a tough
lady and hard worker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by her husband, Roy Kenneth Winton; daughter, Rita Fay Winton;
granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Finney; siblings, Bill L. Banks, Joe Banks,
Inez Newberry, John Banks, Reba Phene Williams, Jackie Ruth Carter, Vanetta
Perry, Doras Ann Aldridge, Pete Banks-Porter Lee, and Betty Lou Banks.
Mrs. Winton is survived by daughter, Shirley Bland and Patricia (Jerry)
Finney; grandchildren, Leann (Jamie) McCullough, Jamie (Alicia) Finney, and
Marty (Anrae) Finney; great grandchildren, Daniel, Kaitlyn, Claire, Wyatt, Leo, and Luke.
Memorial Service for Mrs. Winton will be held at a later date.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com.