Mr. Roy Lee Brown, age 55, of Beechgrove, TN, passed from this life
suddenly on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will
be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home
chapel. Burial will follow in the Beechgrove Presbyterian Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be held from 12 Noon until time of service
Sunday at the funeral home.
Roy was born in Shelbyville, TN, the son of Harvey and Lou Brown. Roy was
a simple country man, enjoying time in the garden and fishing. He loved
having cookouts and family gatherings. Roy was a caretaker for his mother
for many years and has always been very kind-hearted. He was a loving
father, brother, and son.
Roy is preceded in death by his father, Harvey Brown; one brother-in-law,
Mack Sutton. He is survived by his mother, Lou Brown; daughter, Brandi
Keele Walker (Doug); two brothers, Keith Brown (Sherri) and Billy Brown;
two sisters, Dorothy Bailey (Alan) and Phyllis Sutton; one grandson, Bryson
Walker.