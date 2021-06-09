Roy Bethel Quisenberry Jr

Quisenberry Jr., Roy Bethel , of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, June 7 th , 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 76. Mr. Quisenberry was born in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Roy B. Quisenberry Sr. and Madeline Wedding Quisenberry. During his life he worked as a Boiler Maker in the Energy Industry and was also a 32 nd Degree Mason. He was raised in Northwest Indiana and retired to Tullahoma in 2000. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Joyce Quisenberry and Lorraine Hanson. Mr. Quisenberry is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Quisenberry; one brother, Bobby (Norman) Quisenberry; two sisters, Anna Sue Corom and Ina Faye (David) Kelly; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Parkway NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.