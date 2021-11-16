Mrs. Rosemary Lois (De Bartolo) Murphy, 81, passed
away in Tennessee on November 3rd, 2021. She was born in Syracuse, New York
on August 25, 1940 to James DeBartolo and Fannie (Magnoni) DeBartolo who
preceded her in death. She graduated high school at East Syracuse High
School, class of ’58, where she was the ‘Captain’ of the cheerleading squad
and voted ‘Best Dancer’ in her class. Her passions included music, dancing,
and cooking for her family and friends. Her family was her greatest joy.
She is survived by her daughters, Monica Gabriel and Annemarie Murphy; son,
Patrick Murphy; and sister Patty Farmer; grandchildren, Logan Gabriel, Noah
Murphy, Daniel Welch, Maria Welch, Amanda Murphy and Luke Murphy as well as
several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews A Memorial Service will be
held at 11 am on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at St. Marks Catholic Church
in Manchester where she attended services with a celebration of life
immediately following. Arrangements by Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
Manchester, Tennessee
