Ronny W. Atchison, of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the age of 85. A Graveside Service will be held at Hathcock Cemetery on Saturday, August 14, at 2:00PM.
Mr. Atchison was born in Portland, TN to the late Paul and Edith Atchison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jason Atchison and brother, Garry Atchison. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Atchison; son, Kevin (Natasha) Atchison; grandchildren, Cole Atchison, Chaya Atchison, and Colby Cornelius.
