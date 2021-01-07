Ronnie W. Faulk of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, January 5, 2021
at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 79. No local services are scheduled.
A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Homer and Ada Mae
Clanton Faulk. He was a U S Air Force veteran and retired from Bell
South/ATT after 35 years of service. He attended Eastview Baptist Church
and enjoyed fishing and boating. He also loved tinkering in his shop.
The following loving note was written by his granddaughter, Kayla –
“Grampa, I’m so glad your my grampa because you fix ours toys and junk so
we can play with it and kill the bees so we can sit on porch and you take
us places and let us have fun! Love, Kayla I (heart) u and don’t forget
#1(Smiley face)
Grampa.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Glen Faulk.
Mr. Faulk is survived by his wife, Gloria Faulk of Tullahoma; sons, Rodney
Faulk (Charlene) of Ft. Lauderdale and Dewayne Faulk of Tullahoma;
grandchildren, Colby Faulk (Jenn), Austin, Kayla, Hailey, Morgen and Tyler
Faulk and great grandchild Aubrey Faulk.
