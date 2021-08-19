A celebration of life for Mr. Ronnie Lee Gault, age 73, of Manchester will be conducted at 12:00PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Ty Proffitt officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00PM until 8:00PM on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the funeral home. Mr. Gault passed from this life surrounded by his family and friends that loved him dearly on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at his residence in Manchester.
Ronnie was born in Cleburne, Texas on July 18, 1948, the son of the late Raymond and Sarah Gault. He worked as a deputy for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department for many years. Ronnie loved helping people. He was always there for anyone that needed him. Ronnie also enjoyed fishing, his walking horses, going to the beach, and spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Sarah Gault. He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Sonia Gault; sons, Justin Gault (Abagayle), Lee Gault (Teri), and Ryan Gault; numerous grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gault family.