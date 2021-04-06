Ronnie Junior McGee, of San Antonio, TX, departed this life on, March 26, 2021 at the age of 67. The family will welcome friends for visitation on Monday, April 12 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm, with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm. Burial to follow at Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Kelso, TN.
Mr. McGee was born in Fayetteville, TN to the late Samuel McGee and Ophelia Berry Jennings McGee. A man of many talents, he was an All-Star football player and also played the bass guitar in a band. He also enjoyed motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda McGee (Adrian Green) of Huntsville, AL; a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.
