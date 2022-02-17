Ronald William Geary

Geary, Ronald William , of Murfreesboro, passed this life on Monday, January 17 th , 2022 at his home at the age of 77. Mr. Geary was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois to the late Al Ray Geary and Mildred Morgan Geary. During his life he worked as a general supervisor in the Electro-Motive Division at GM and was a member of Normandy Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Geary was preceded in death by one brother, Alan Geary, and one sister, Judith Cummings. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Norma Thompson Geary; one son, Scott William Geary and his wife Doris; one daughter, Ronda Mathes and her husband Paul; and one grandson, Zachary Gorz and his wife Amelia. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-12:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 12:00pm with Matthew Nash officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33 rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.