Ronald Joseph Early Sr., SMSgt, USAF (Ret) passed away on Sunday, November
29, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19. No services are scheduled.
Ron was born November 13, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan. At the age of 18,
Ron enlisted into the United States Air Force on June 8, 1959. On his
first leave from military duty, Ron married the love of his life, Miss Mary
E. Cullen on April 8, 1960, at Mary’s parent’s home in Bangor, Maine. Ron
and Mary were blessed with five wonderful children. SMSgt Ronald Early
honorably served our nation in multiple locations around the world,
including Vietnam. His many military medals include the Meritorious
Service Medal. After serving more than 26 years, Ron retired from the USAF
on August 1, 1985.
Mr. Ron Early went straight to work for the US Government as a civilian
Commissary Officer for the military. He received his Bachelor”s of Business
Administration at the young age of 63 years!
Ron is survived by the love of his life, Mary E. Early and all five of
their children: Susan M. Bernarducci, married to Keith; Ronald J. Early,
Jr. married to Chris, Michael T. Early, Sr., Jean L. Berg, married to Mike
and Arthur J. Early. Ron and Mary enjoy 13 grandchildren, 10 great
grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his sister Jean Walters and brother Howard Flintoft.