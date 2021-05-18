Ronald Edwin Jolly

Jolly, Ronald Edwin “Pete” , of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, May 16 th , 2021 at NHC in Tullahoma at the age of 77. Pete was born in Manchester to the late Edward Jolly and Billie Spakes Moody. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era and went on to work as an independent truck driver and was also the owner of Southeast Cargo. Pete loved horses and going trail riding as well as western books and movies. He never met a stranger and took every available opportunity to help someone in need. Pete will be greatly missed by his many friends and family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Jolly. Pete is survived by one sister, Mary Daniel (Randy) Ray; one nephew, Brent Ray; one niece, Luci (Carson) Tapley; and one great-niece, Adeline Tapley; two step-daughters, Stacey (Jim) Schwartzenberger Ryan and Erika Schwartzenberger Baker; step-grandchildren, Carolyn (Zach) Davis, Kevin Davis, and Rachel Throneberry; several step-great-grandchildren. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.