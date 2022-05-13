Ronald D. Kinney of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at
the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 79. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Monday, May 16, 2022 at 12 Noon at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will
receive friends from 10 AM until the service time.
Mr. Kinney was born in Jenkins, KY, the son of the late Virgil and Mary
Hopkins Kinney. He was a U S Marine veteran and enjoyed carpentry,
woodworking projects and working on cars. His favorite times were spent
with his grandchildren and great grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bobby and
Roger Kinney and sisters, Mary Beth Adkins, Joan Dameron and Sharon Hampton.
He is survived by his wife, Magdalena Kinney of Tullahoma; daughter,
Michelle Lydon (Brian) of Goodlettsville; grandchildren, Erin Morris,
Rebecca Lydon and Patrick “Kingston” Lydon and great grandchild, Easton
Fuller.
